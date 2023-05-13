Russian forces have withdrawn from their positions on the southern flank of Bakhmut operations in bad order over the last four days, Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday.
The withdrawal has seen Ukrainian forces regain at least a kilometre of territory, Britain said in a daily intelligence bulletin.
“The area has some tactical significance because it was a Russian bridgehead on the western side of the Donets-Donbas Canal, which marks the front line through parts of the sector,” the intelligence update said.
Reuters
UK says Russian forces withdraw in bad order from southern Bakhmut operations
Image: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via REUTERS
