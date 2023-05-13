World

UK says Russian forces withdraw in bad order from southern Bakhmut operations

13 May 2023 - 09:28 By Reuters
Ukrainian servicemen check Russian positions after a fight, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the front line city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 11, 2023.
Image: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via REUTERS

Russian forces have withdrawn from their positions on the southern flank of Bakhmut operations in bad order over the last four days, Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday.

The withdrawal has seen Ukrainian forces regain at least a kilometre of territory, Britain said in a daily intelligence bulletin.

“The area has some tactical significance because it was a Russian bridgehead on the western side of the Donets-Donbas Canal, which marks the front line through parts of the sector,” the intelligence update said.

