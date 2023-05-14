World

WATCH | Zelensky collects Charlemagne Prize on behalf of Ukrainian people

14 May 2023 - 22:33 By Reuters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech after receiving the Charlemagne Prize (Karlspreis) during the award ceremony in the town hall on May 14, 2023 in Aachen, Germany. This year's prize will be awarded to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people. The International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen has been awarded annually since 1950 to people who have contributed to the ideals upon which Europe has been founded.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech after receiving the Charlemagne Prize (Karlspreis) during the award ceremony in the town hall on May 14, 2023 in Aachen, Germany. This year's prize will be awarded to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people. The International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen has been awarded annually since 1950 to people who have contributed to the ideals upon which Europe has been founded.
Image: FRIEDEMANN VOGEL / POOL

President Volodymyr Zelensky collected the prestigious Charlemagne Prize on behalf of the Ukrainian people on Sunday in honour of services to Europe, capping a visit to Germany in which he secured new military aid and warm support from Berlin.

Zelensky flew to the western city of Aachen with Chancellor Olaf Scholz following talks in the German capital. He received a standing ovation at a ceremony in the Coronation room of Aachen town hall, where he was awarded the prize, which celebrates services to European unification.

“Ukrainians will always make Europe stronger,” Zelensky said in English before switching to Ukrainian to address the gathering that included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

“Ukraine is proposing a victory not just in this war but a victory over aggression, annexations, deportations over the catastrophe of genocide, anywhere throughout the world,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Scholz stressed Germany's backing for Ukrainian aspirations to join the European Union though he had earlier sidestepped a question on Kyiv's rapid accession to the Nato military alliance.

“Vladimir Putin may have thought he could force the Ukrainian nation off its path to Europe through violence, but all his tanks, drones and rocket launchers have had quite the opposite effect,” Scholz said.

The German government announced 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) of military aid to Ukraine on Saturday, its biggest such package since Russia's invasion.

Aachen was the residence of the Emperor Charlemagne, often called the “father of Europe”, who managed to unite much of Western Europe in the early ninth century.

The Ukrainian people, under Zelensky's leadership, are fighting not only for their country “but also Europe and European values”, the prize committee said in a statement.

The award underscored the committee's conviction that Ukraine deserved “to enter swiftly into accession negotiations with the European Union”.

Previous recipients of the prize include French President Emmanuel Macron and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ukraine's Zelensky thanks Germany during visit for 'fantastic solidarity'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday and thanked his government for its "fantastic solidarity" ...
News
10 hours ago

UKRAINE LATEST | Germany announces record €2.7bn in weapons aid

President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with Pope Francis, Italy’s prime minister and other top officials during a visit to Rome and the Vatican on ...
News
1 day ago

TOM EATON | The ANC loves Putin on a show, but that’s where it ends

Not content with failing dismally on the home front, the ANC has answered the call from Russia to help broker peace with Ukraine
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago

Ukraine latest: Russian nationalist writer wounded in car bomb

A prominent Russian nationalist writer, Zakhar Prilepin, was wounded in a car bombing in Nizhny Novgorod on Saturday, state news agency TASS said, ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mother's Day tragedy as KZN woman is 'shot at least ten times' in vehicle South Africa
  2. He touched the hearts of SA last year, this year he's dapper on the grad stage South Africa
  3. Court hears how Bester escape accused pretended to extinguish fire in his cell South Africa
  4. Prison is too cold for me, says man implicated in Thabo Bester’s escape as he ... South Africa
  5. Wine industry bodies call for probe into Russian ship saga South Africa

Latest Videos

Thousands of CPUT students stranded at bus station after vacating ...
'Russian ship in SA is very concerning': State department echos US ambassador's ...