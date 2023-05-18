World

Colombian children found alive in jungle two weeks after plane crash

18 May 2023 - 06:51 By Reuters
A soldier and a dog take part in a search operation for child survivors from a Cessna 206 plane that had crashed in the jungle more than two weeks ago, in Caqueta, Colombia May 17, 2023.
A soldier and a dog take part in a search operation for child survivors from a Cessna 206 plane that had crashed in the jungle more than two weeks ago, in Caqueta, Colombia May 17, 2023.
Image: Colombian Air Force/Handout via REUTERS

Four children from an Indigenous community in Colombia were found alive in the south of the country more than two weeks after the plane in which they were travelling crashed in thick jungle, President Gustavo Petro said on Wednesday.

The children were rescued by members of the military, firefighters and civil aviation authority officials in the dense jungle of Colombia's Caqueta province.

The plane — a Cessna 206 — was carrying seven people on a route between Araracuara, in Amazonas province, and San Jose del Guaviare, a city in Guaviare province, when it issued a mayday alert due to engine failure in the early hours of May 1.

“After arduous searching by our military, we have found alive the four children who went missing after a plane crash in Guaviare. A joy for the country,” Petro said in a message via Twitter.

Three adults, including the pilot, died as a result of the crash and their bodies were found inside the plane. The four children, aged 13, 9 and 4, as well as an 11-month-old baby, survived the impact.

Preliminary information from the civil aviation authority, which co-ordinated the rescue efforts, suggests the children escaped the plane and set off into the rainforest to find help.

Rescuers, supported by search dogs, had previously found discarded fruit the children ate to survive, as well as improvised shelters made with jungle vegetation.

Aeroplanes and helicopters from both Colombia's army and air force participated in the rescue operations.

Reuters

READ MORE:

US urges recall of 67-million air bag parts in safety mess

US regulators are urging a recall of 67-million air bag inflators they say could explode in a crash, a major escalation of a safety issue that has ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Driver in deadly N2 bus crash that killed six complained of fatigue

Traumatised passengers recall moments before the two buses collided
News
3 days ago

Six killed in horror bus crash on N2 in Western Cape

Six people were killed and about 32 others injured when two buses collided in what officials called a “gruesome” tragedy.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Hawks nab ex-Chiefs spin doctor at funeral of 'Goldfingers' South Africa
  2. Curtain call: investigation exposes Unisa VC’s expensive tastes News
  3. WATCH | Thabo Bester appears virtually from jail wearing a R19k Burberry hoodie South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Bester's lawyer argues that the court is not sure if it has the right ... South Africa
  5. ‘Prisoner in definition only’ — Thabo Bester’s R19k Burberry hoodie gets ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...
Environmentalists are stopping SA’s development': Mantashe