A video of a brawl at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park in California, US, has gone viral.
Fists were thrown after a family asked another family to move so they could take a photo in front of the 100th anniversary sign in front of the Magic Kingdom train, according to the Orange County sheriff's office.
The victims did not want to press charges, and two people were removed from the property.
WATCH | Fist fight at Disney World over photo-op spot
