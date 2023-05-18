World

WATCH | Fist fight at Disney World over photo-op spot

18 May 2023 - 10:07 By New York Post

A video of a brawl at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park in California, US, has gone viral.

Fists were thrown after a family asked another family to move so they could take a photo in front of the 100th anniversary sign in front of the Magic Kingdom train, according to the Orange County sheriff's office.

The victims did not want to press charges, and two people were removed from the property.

READ MORE:

The Popsicle that’s taking over the Middle East

The ultra-popular House of Pops’ brand of colourful, vegan flavours is expanding rapidly and will soon be on Emirates flights.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

'The Mother' & 'The Muppets Mayhem': five things to stream right now

Movies and shows to binge this weekend
Lifestyle
4 days ago

For Netflix, a poorer consumer isn’t necessarily bad

For Netflix, a mild deterioration in the consumer economy is a potential blessing in disguise.
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Hawks nab ex-Chiefs spin doctor at funeral of 'Goldfingers' South Africa
  2. Curtain call: investigation exposes Unisa VC’s expensive tastes News
  3. WATCH | Thabo Bester appears virtually from jail wearing a R19k Burberry hoodie South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Bester's lawyer argues that the court is not sure if it has the right ... South Africa
  5. ‘Prisoner in definition only’ — Thabo Bester’s R19k Burberry hoodie gets ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding
Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...