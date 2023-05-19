World

Pakistan police to search Imran Khan's home — official

Fears raid will spark more violence

19 May 2023 - 10:24 By Reuters
Police block a main road leading to the residence of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan in Lahore on May 17 2023. Khan said police surrounded his house to possibly arrest him again, a week after an earlier arrest led to violent protests nationwide.
Police block a main road leading to the residence of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan in Lahore on May 17 2023. Khan said police surrounded his house to possibly arrest him again, a week after an earlier arrest led to violent protests nationwide.
Image: Betsy Joles/Bloomberg

Pakistani police plan to search the Lahore home of former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday, a provincial government official said, an operation that could trigger more violence as the country grapples with political and economic instability.

Amir Mir, the information minister of Punjab province, said hundreds of policemen led by the city police commissioner would conduct the search on Friday.

“We have information that there are about 40 terrorists hiding there, so I think we will need about 400 police to search the house,” he told Reuters. The reference was to supporters of Khan accused of attacking and vandalising government and military buildings.

Khan's home is in the Zaman Park neighbourhood of Lahore, the capital of Punjab.

In March, the area was the site of pitched battles between his supporters and police who tried to arrest the 70-year-old former cricket star for not showing up in court.

Khan was eventually arrested on May 9 on corruption charges, which he denies, and was later set free on court-ordered bail that expires later this month.

His arrest triggered a wave of violence that saw supporters attacking military installations and government buildings. The clashes came as the South Asian nation of 220-million faces its worst economic crisis, with critical IMF funding needed to avert a balance of payment crisis delayed for months.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government asked Khan to hand over supporters it blamed for the attacks on the army and who it said were hiding in his home.

Khan has denied sheltering anyone involved in the violence and has said the authorities could search his home but only with legal warrants from a court.

On Thursday, Khan's aide Iftikhr Durrani allowed journalists into some parts of Khan's Lahore home to “look for terrorists”.

READ MORE:

Facebook, YouTube, Twitter down again in Pakistan

Facebook, YouTube and Twitter were inaccessible in Pakistan on Saturday after having been temporarily restored late on Friday, Reuters witnesses said.
News
5 days ago

Pakistan arrests ex-PM Khan's party leaders as protests continue

Pakistani authorities arrested a senior leader of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party on Thursday as the government deployed the army to help ...
News
1 week ago

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested, stirring nationwide violence

Pakistan's anti-corruption agency arrested former prime minister Imran Khan at Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, threatening fresh turmoil in the ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Hawks nab ex-Chiefs spin doctor at funeral of 'Goldfingers' South Africa
  2. Curtain call: investigation exposes Unisa VC’s expensive tastes News
  3. LISTEN | Bester's lawyer argues that the court is not sure if it has the right ... South Africa
  4. ‘Prisoner in definition only’ — Thabo Bester’s R19k Burberry hoodie gets ... South Africa
  5. The person in custody is Thabo Bester: home affairs minister Motsoaledi South Africa

Latest Videos

"'Only' 97 prisoners escaped out of 157,000": Lamola on Bester's escape and G4S ...
Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding