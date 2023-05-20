World

Iran has executed leader of trafficking network: judiciary

20 May 2023 - 11:05 By Reuters
Shahrooz Sakhnoori was executed 'for the crime of human trafficking for the purpose of prostitution'. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari

Iran has executed the head of a network that trafficked Iranian women to neighbouring countries for prostitution, the country's judiciary said on Saturday.

Shahrooz Sakhnoori, known as “Alex”, was the leader of an “escort and trafficking network of Iranian women and girls to some countries in the region”, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported.

It said Sakhnoori was executed on Saturday morning “for the crime of human trafficking for the purpose of prostitution”. Iranian media reported in 2020 that “Alex” had been captured in Malaysia in co-ordination with Interpol and transferred to Iran.

He was sentenced to death in September 2021 on charges of “corruption on earth”, a term Iranian authorities use to refer to a broad range of offences, including those related to morals.

Two women were sentenced to death two years ago on charges of “corruption on earth” and human trafficking. However, advocates said those women were LGBTQ+ rights activists and were innocent.

