World

Russia says supplying F-16 jets to Ukraine would carry 'colossal' risks for West: report

20 May 2023 - 12:26 By Reuters
Ukrainian servicemen check Russian positions after a fight as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues near the front line city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on May 11 2023.
Ukrainian servicemen check Russian positions after a fight as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues near the front line city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on May 11 2023.
Image: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via Reuters

Western countries will be running “colossal risks” if they supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, TASS news agency quoted Russian deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Saturday.

Grushko was responding to a question about the implications of providing the jets, which Ukraine has been requesting from Nato countries.

It has not yet won commitments to deliver the planes, but US President Joe Biden told G7 leaders on Friday that Washington supports joint allied training programmes for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s, senior US officials said.

“We see that Western countries are still adhering to the escalation scenario. It involves colossal risks for themselves,” Grushko was quoted as saying.

“In any case, this will be taken into account in all our plans, and we have all the necessary means to achieve the goals we have set.”

READ MORE:

What Russia, China say it will take to end Ukraine war as African leaders prepare peace mission

Russia proposes four key points, while China outlines 12-point settlement.
Politics
23 hours ago

Russian forces dig in at Ukrainian nuclear plant, witnesses say

Russian military forces have been enhancing defensive positions in and around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine in recent ...
News
1 day ago

Ukraine latest: UK pledges arms, not jets, as Zelensky visits

G-7 to strengthen Russia sanctions enforcement, while Nato needs to devise framework for Ukraine
World
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwe receives 18 helicopters from Russia News
  2. The person in custody is Thabo Bester: home affairs minister Motsoaledi South Africa
  3. Accountant, tax consultant convicted of R16m in Sars fraud South Africa
  4. Curtain call: investigation exposes Unisa VC’s expensive tastes News
  5. WATCH | Hawks nab ex-Chiefs spin doctor at funeral of 'Goldfingers' South Africa

Latest Videos

"'Only' 97 prisoners escaped out of 157,000": Lamola on Bester's escape and G4S ...
Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding