Environmental activists from “Ultima Generazione” (Last Generation) poured a black liquid into Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain in a protest against the “inaction” of Italy's government and institutions on climate change.
The group accused the government of continuing to invest in fossil fuels which are “the cause of the climate crisis that has hit Emilia Romagna and Marche in recent days, devastating the territory, claiming 14 lives, forcing 10,000 people to abandon their homes and leaving 28,000 others without light”.
Police detained the activists about 20 minutes after their demonstration started.
In the past the group has hurled paint at Milan’s famed La Scala opera house, thrown food over the glass protecting famous paintings and sprayed orange paint on the façade of the Italian Senate.
WATCH | Climate activists turn the waters of Rome’s Trevi Fountain black
Environmental activists from “Ultima Generazione” (Last Generation) poured a black liquid into Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain in a protest against the “inaction” of Italy's government and institutions on climate change.
The group accused the government of continuing to invest in fossil fuels which are “the cause of the climate crisis that has hit Emilia Romagna and Marche in recent days, devastating the territory, claiming 14 lives, forcing 10,000 people to abandon their homes and leaving 28,000 others without light”.
Police detained the activists about 20 minutes after their demonstration started.
In the past the group has hurled paint at Milan’s famed La Scala opera house, thrown food over the glass protecting famous paintings and sprayed orange paint on the façade of the Italian Senate.
READ MORE:
France lobbies G7 over Africa debt, climate impact ahead of financing summit
Rainfall extremes ‘more probable’ in South Africa: UP meteorology experts
Southern Europe braces for climate change-fuelled summer of drought
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos