World

Fire that killed 19 children at Guyana school was lit by pupil after her phone was confiscated — police

24 May 2023 - 10:00 By Kiana Wilburg
People inside the remains of a burnt secondary school dormitory after several children, most of them from indigenous communities, died after a fire gutted the building overnight in Mahdia, Guyana, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on May 22 2023.
People inside the remains of a burnt secondary school dormitory after several children, most of them from indigenous communities, died after a fire gutted the building overnight in Mahdia, Guyana, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on May 22 2023.
Image: Guyana Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

A fire in a school dormitory in Guyana that killed 19 children was lit by a pupil after school authorities confiscated her cellphone, police said on Tuesday.

The children, mostly indigenous girls, died about midnight on Monday, most at the scene.

“A female student is suspected of having set the devastating fire because her cellular phone was taken away by the dorm's mother and a teacher,” police said.

David Adams, the mayor of Mahdia, the town where the school is located, earlier confirmed the pupil's alleged involvement to Reuters and said she was not injured in the fire.

He added he could not confirm whether the pupil was in custody. The police did not mention an arrest.

Pupils told investigators they were awakened by screams and saw fire and smoke in the dorm's bathroom area, police said.

The government pathologist who conducted postmortems on six bodies listed their cause of death as smoke inhalation and burns, police added.

School dormitory fire in Guyana may have been arson, police say

An overnight fire in a school dormitory in Guyana that killed at least 19 children may have been arson, the country's police and fire services said ...
News
1 day ago

Thirteen sets of remains had been moved to the capital Georgetown for DNA identification. Nearly 30 other children were hospitalised.

Minister of education Priya Manickchand earlier declined to discuss the pupil's alleged involvement.

Asked about allegations that the dormitory was not equipped with a modern fire alarm system and pupils were not trained in fire drills, Manickchand told Reuters “all of that is under investigation and a report will be issued once that is done. What must come of this is improvement across the sector”.

Burn specialists, psychiatrists and other medical staff were attending to injured children and their families, she added.

The youngest of the fatalities was the five-year-old son of the dormitory's caretaker. All other victims were girls and included several siblings and at least one set of twins.

President Irfaan Ali met with some parents of the dead on Monday after visiting Mahdia's hospital and declared three days of national mourning.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Manhunt for arsonists who burnt property worth over R2m in Bolobedu

Police in Bolobedu, Limpopo have launched a massive manhunt for unknown suspects who burnt an office building and cars worth more than R2million in ...
News
2 days ago

Gift of the Givers drops off thousands of bottles of water in Hammanskraal

Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers has confirmed the delivery of thousands of five- and 10-litre bottles of water to Hammanskraal, the ...
News
1 day ago

New search for Madeleine McCann begins 16 years after disappearance

Portuguese police will on Tuesday search a reservoir inland from where British three-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007, authorities said, ...
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. City of Joburg is hiring traffic wardens: here's what they're looking for, how ... South Africa
  2. ANC headquarters mischievously renamed 'Chief Albert Lootfreely House' South Africa
  3. WATCH | Thabo Bester’s SA ID revealed & Dr Nandipha's passport must be revoked: ... South Africa
  4. 'I was blindfolded and taken to the airport in Tanzania' — Dr Nandipha ... South Africa
  5. Ex off the hook as court tells divorcee she can't receive maintenance and live ... News

Latest Videos

Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...
Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi