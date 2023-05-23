World

Russia pushes India for help to avert global financial isolation

24 May 2023 - 08:15 By Alberto Nardelli and Sudhi Ranjan Sen

The Kremlin is pressuring governments including India behind the scenes, threatening to upend defence and energy deals unless they help block expected moves aimed at turning Russia into a financial pariah state over its invasion of Ukraine...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. City of Joburg is hiring traffic wardens: here's what they're looking for, how ... South Africa
  2. ANC headquarters mischievously renamed 'Chief Albert Lootfreely House' South Africa
  3. WATCH | Thabo Bester’s SA ID revealed & Dr Nandipha's passport must be revoked: ... South Africa
  4. 'I was blindfolded and taken to the airport in Tanzania' — Dr Nandipha ... South Africa
  5. Ex off the hook as court tells divorcee she can't receive maintenance and live ... News

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
'Dr Nandipha no longer deserves a SA passport, should be revoked': Home affairs ...