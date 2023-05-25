Iran unveils 2,000km ballistic missile

World

25 May 2023 - 08:38 By Elwely Elwelly
A new surface-to-surface 4th generation Khorramshahr ballistic missile called Khaibar with a range of 2,000 km is launched at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this picture obtained on May 25, 2023.
Image: Iran's Ministry of Defence/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

Iran unveiled the fourth generation of its Khorramshahr ballistic missile under the name Khaibar, with a range of 2,000km (1,243 miles) and a 1,500kg (3,300lb) warhead, the official IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.

Iran has expanded its missile programme, particularly its ballistic missiles, despite opposition from the US and expressions of concern by European countries.

Tehran says the programme is purely defensive and is for deterrence.

“Iran's newest ballistic missile and the latest product of the defence ministry's Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO) was unveiled today in a ceremony attended by the defence minister,” IRNA added.

Reuters

Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani speaks in a press conference during the unveiling of a new surface-to-surface 4th generation Khorramshahr ballistic missile called Khaibar in Tehran, Iran, May 25, 2023.
Image: Iran's Ministry of Defence/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
A new surface-to-surface 4th generation Khorramshahr ballistic missile called Khaibar with a range of 2,000 km is launched at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this picture obtained on May 25, 2023.
Image: Iran's Ministry of Defence/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
A new surface-to-surface 4th generation Khorramshahr ballistic missile called Khaibar with a range of 2,000 km is launched at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this picture obtained on May 25, 2023.
Image: Iran's Ministry of Defence/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
A new surface-to-surface 4th generation Khorramshahr ballistic missile called Khaibar with a range of 2,000 km is launched at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this picture obtained on May 25, 2023.
Image: Iran's Ministry of Defence/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
