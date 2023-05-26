World

Downing Street car collision not being treated as 'terror-related', say UK police

26 May 2023 - 09:14 By Andrew MacAskill and Sachin Ravikumar and Kylie MacLellan
Police officers work at the site where a car crashed into the front gates of Downing Street in London, Britain, May 25, 2023.
Police officers work at the site where a car crashed into the front gates of Downing Street in London, Britain, May 25, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A man was arrested on Thursday after a car collided with the front gates of Downing Street, site of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office and residence, in an incident London police said was not currently being treated as “terror-related”.

BBC television footage showed the vehicle crossing the road towards Downing Street and approaching the gate at a low speed. The main gate appeared to be undamaged.

A witness who did not provide their name said the driver was a white man estimated to be in his 50s.

“A small cordon remains in place outside Downing Street after a car collided with the gates earlier this afternoon,” London police said in a statement.

“The incident is being dealt with by local officers in Westminster and isn't currently being treated as terror-related.”

Police had said earlier armed officers had arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. Enquiries were ongoing and there were no reports of injuries.

A Reuters witness said there was a small vehicle outside the gate, with its doors and trunk open.

Sunak's office declined to comment.

Police were examining the car as workers milled around a short distance away.

The current terrorism threat level in Britain is “substantial”, meaning an attack is considered likely.

“Lots of children ran away and the police began pointing their guns at the person inside,” said Simon Parry, 44, who was protesting opposite Downing Street and saw the incident.

Reuters

Police officer stands near a car after it crashed into the the gates of Downing Street, which houses the Prime Minister's official residence, on May 25, 2023 in London, England. The Met Police said that a man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving, and that there were no reports of injuries.
Police officer stands near a car after it crashed into the the gates of Downing Street, which houses the Prime Minister's official residence, on May 25, 2023 in London, England. The Met Police said that a man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving, and that there were no reports of injuries.
Image: Carl Court/Getty Images
A car is seen in front of the gates of Downing Street following crashing into them, in London, Britain, May 25, 2023.
A car is seen in front of the gates of Downing Street following crashing into them, in London, Britain, May 25, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A car is seen in front of the gates of Downing Street following crashing into them, in London, Britain, May 25, 2023.
A car is seen in front of the gates of Downing Street following crashing into them, in London, Britain, May 25, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers work at the site where a car crashed into the front gates of Downing Street in London, Britain, May 25, 2023.
Police officers work at the site where a car crashed into the front gates of Downing Street in London, Britain, May 25, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers work at the site where a car crashed into the front gates of Downing Street in London, Britain, May 25, 2023.
Police officers work at the site where a car crashed into the front gates of Downing Street in London, Britain, May 25, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. City of Joburg is hiring traffic wardens: here's what they're looking for, how ... South Africa
  2. 'I was blindfolded and taken to the airport in Tanzania' — Dr Nandipha ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Leadership' or 'childish'? — Tshwane mayor and speaker told to drink ... South Africa
  4. Gauteng resident shares pain of losing R36K to ‘bogus’ solar panel installers South Africa
  5. Ex off the hook as court tells divorcee she can't receive maintenance and live ... News

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...