South Korean authorities have detained a passenger after he opened a door of an Asiana Airlines plane shortly before the aircraft landed, the country's transportation ministry said on Friday.
The ministry said police had taken the passenger into custody and were investigating a possible violation of aviation safety laws.
South Korea detains passenger after Asiana plane door opened mid-air
Image: Yonhap via REUTERS
