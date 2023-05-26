World

South Korea detains passenger after Asiana plane door opened mid-air

26 May 2023 - 12:19 By Ju-min Park
A man who opened a door on Asiana Airlines' Airbus A321 plane shortly before the aircraft landed, is brought to a police staton in Daegu, South Korea May 26, 2023.
Image: Yonhap via REUTERS

South Korean authorities have detained a passenger after he opened a door of an Asiana Airlines plane shortly before the aircraft landed, the country's transportation ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said police had taken the passenger into custody and were investigating a possible violation of aviation safety laws.



