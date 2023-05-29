Explosions were heard in the heart of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday after a new air-raid warning, Reuters witnesses said.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were explosions in the centre of the capital, and urged residents to stay in shelters.
Explosions heard in Kyiv after new air-raid warning
Image: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
