World

Explosions heard in Kyiv after new air-raid warning

29 May 2023 - 11:01 By Reuters
An explosion is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone and missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 29 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Explosions were heard in the heart of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday after a new air-raid warning, Reuters witnesses said.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were explosions in the centre of the capital, and urged residents to stay in shelters.

