World

Ukraine launches major drone attack on Moscow, Russia says all shot down

30 May 2023 - 10:03 By Guy Faulconbridge
An explosion is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone and missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 29 2023.
An explosion is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone and missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 29 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine launched one of its biggest drone attacks on Moscow on Tuesday, according to Russia, whose defence ministry said all were destroyed approaching the city.

There were no reports of deaths.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said two people were injured, one of whom was hospitalised, in the early morning attack. The residents of several parts of two apartment blocks had been evacuated but later returned.

“Early this morning, as a result of the drone attack, minor damage occurred in several buildings,” Sobyanin said. “No one has been seriously injured.”

Video posted on social media showed what appeared to be a drone being shot down and a plume of smoke rising over the Moscow skyline.

Moscow's airports remained open.

Russia's defence ministry said the drones were sent by Kyiv but were all destroyed, according to Russian news agencies.

Russian lawmaker Maxim Ivanov said it was the most serious attack on Moscow since Nazi attacks during World War 2, saying no citizen could now avoid what he said was “the new reality”.

“You will either defeat the enemy as a single fist with our Motherland, or the indelible shame of cowardice, collaboration and betrayal will engulf your family,” he said.

Ukrainian drone attacks inside Russia have been growing in intensity in recent weeks. The New York Times reported that US intelligence believes Ukraine was behind a drone attack on the Kremlin earlier this month.

Ukraine has not publicly acknowledged launching attacks against targets inside Russia.

Russia's investigative committee said a number of drones were shot down and there was minor damage due to the falling wreckage, but did not say how many drones attacked.

The Telegram channel Baza, which has good sources among Russia's security services, said around 25 drones attacked Moscow. Russia's RBK cited an unidentified interior ministry source as saying that more than 10 drones were shot down.

Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region, said on the Telegram channel several drones were shot down on their approach to Moscow.

Reuters

READ MORE

From weapon smuggling claims to ‘anarchist’: inside Steenhuisen and Mbalula's Lady R war of words

John Steenhuisen told an American broadcaster that for the past year and a half, the DA has suspected the South African government has been supplying ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Russian spy chief tells 'meddling West' to go to the devil, forecasts its demise

One of Russia's top spy chiefs on Wednesday said the West had sown the seeds of its own destruction by turning away from what he called its core ...
News
5 days ago

Russia pushes India for help to avert global financial isolation

The Financial Action Task Force suspended Russia’s membership over the invasion of Ukraine. Moscow is trying to avoid being blacklisted next month.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Maths teacher fired for kissing grade 8 pupil South Africa
  2. Rwandan ‘genocidaire’ worked on Paarl wine farm as security guard News
  3. 'Help me please,' says South African Gerco van Deventer held hostage in Mali ... South Africa
  4. Clean water is a dirty business in South Africa News
  5. Northern Cape woman found after being missing for 10 days South Africa

Latest Videos

Maimane lays culpable homicide charge against ministers after death of ...
EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...