World

Naked man jumps on altar of St Peter’s to protest against Ukraine war

02 June 2023 - 07:48 By Reuters
Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican on May 31 2023. File photo.
Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican on May 31 2023. File photo.
Image: Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

A man visiting St Peter's Basilica on Thursday stripped off his clothes and stood naked on the church's main altar in what appeared to be a protest against the war in Ukraine, a Vatican source said.

The man had an inscription painted on his back calling for the children of Ukraine to be saved. The source said the man also had self-inflicted cuts on his body from his fingernails.

Vatican guards handed the man, who was not identified, over to Italian police, the source said. The episode occurred shortly before the basilica closed on Thursday afternoon.

Several Italian media websites ran photos of the incident taken by tourists.

READ MORE:

Ukraine peace plan is only way to end Russia's war, says Zelensky aide

Kyiv's peace plan is the only way to end Russia's war in Ukraine and the time for mediation efforts has passed, a top aide to President Volodymyr ...
News
2 days ago

Ukraine courts Africa and 'Global South' as peace plans proliferate

Ukraine's foreign minister began a tour of African countries this week, stepping up Kyiv's diplomatic push to challenge Russian influence in the ...
News
1 week ago

Victims cycle for 900km to Rome to press pope on church abuse

A group of German victims of abuse on Wednesday called on Pope Francis to step up efforts against "sexual and spiritual abuse" by clergy, after ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nandipha Magudumana approaching court with dirty hands: home affairs South Africa
  2. KZN businessman says raid on assets has left him and family broke News
  3. Naming an Asian restaurant ‘Zuma’ is not logical, says advertising authority News
  4. Determined woman wins 3-year-long David & Goliath battle with Merc dealership News
  5. WATCH | CCTV captures alleged state witness 'execution' South Africa

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Steenhuisen's scathing remarks on Ramaphosa's term as president