A man visiting St Peter's Basilica on Thursday stripped off his clothes and stood naked on the church's main altar in what appeared to be a protest against the war in Ukraine, a Vatican source said.
The man had an inscription painted on his back calling for the children of Ukraine to be saved. The source said the man also had self-inflicted cuts on his body from his fingernails.
Vatican guards handed the man, who was not identified, over to Italian police, the source said. The episode occurred shortly before the basilica closed on Thursday afternoon.
Several Italian media websites ran photos of the incident taken by tourists.
Naked man jumps on altar of St Peter’s to protest against Ukraine war
Image: Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS
A man visiting St Peter's Basilica on Thursday stripped off his clothes and stood naked on the church's main altar in what appeared to be a protest against the war in Ukraine, a Vatican source said.
The man had an inscription painted on his back calling for the children of Ukraine to be saved. The source said the man also had self-inflicted cuts on his body from his fingernails.
Vatican guards handed the man, who was not identified, over to Italian police, the source said. The episode occurred shortly before the basilica closed on Thursday afternoon.
Several Italian media websites ran photos of the incident taken by tourists.
READ MORE:
Ukraine peace plan is only way to end Russia's war, says Zelensky aide
Ukraine courts Africa and 'Global South' as peace plans proliferate
Victims cycle for 900km to Rome to press pope on church abuse
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos