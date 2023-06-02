World

Two long-range drones hit west Russian towns overnight: governor

02 June 2023 - 09:46 By Reuters
Workers repair damage on the roof of a multi-storey apartment block after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, on May 30 2023.
Workers repair damage on the roof of a multi-storey apartment block after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, on May 30 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Two long-range drones attacked fuel and energy infrastructure in Russia's western Smolensk region overnight on Friday, but no injuries or fires were reported, the region's acting governor said.

The attacks hit the towns of Divasy and Peresna near the region's capital Smolensk, about 270km from the Ukrainian border, but he did not say who was responsible.

The incident comes a day after the governor of Russia's Belgorod region said Ukraine's armed forces shelled the border town of Shebekino, setting alight a dormitory and damaging an administrative building.

Ukraine denies it is responsible for attacks within Russian territory.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Naked man jumps on altar of St Peter’s to protest against Ukraine war

A man visiting St Peter's Basilica on Thursday stripped off his clothes and stood naked on the church's main altar in what appeared to be a protest ...
News
3 hours ago

Ukraine war comes to Moscow as drones strike both capitals

Ukrainian drones struck wealthy districts in Moscow on Tuesday, Russia said in what one politician called the most dangerous attack on the capital ...
News
2 days ago

Ukraine launches major drone attack on Moscow, Russia says all shot down

Ukraine launched one of its biggest drone attacks on Moscow on Tuesday, according to Russia, whose defence ministry said all were destroyed ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Naked man jumps on altar of St Peter’s to protest against Ukraine war World
  2. Ukraine war comes to Moscow as drones strike both capitals World

Most read

  1. Nandipha Magudumana approaching court with dirty hands: home affairs South Africa
  2. KZN businessman says raid on assets has left him and family broke News
  3. Naming an Asian restaurant ‘Zuma’ is not logical, says advertising authority News
  4. Determined woman wins 3-year-long David & Goliath battle with Merc dealership News
  5. WATCH | CCTV captures alleged state witness 'execution' South Africa

Latest Videos

Biden Falls During Air Force Commencement Ceremony
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'