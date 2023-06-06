World

Iran unveils its first hypersonic ballistic missile, state media reports

06 June 2023 - 12:35 By Dubai Newsroom
A new hypersonic ballistic missile called "Fattah" with a range of 1400 km, unveiled by Iran, is seen in Tehran, Iran, June 6, 2023.
Image: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

Iran unveiled what officials described as its first domestically-made hypersonic ballistic missile on Tuesday, the official IRNA news agency reported, an announcement likely to heighten Western concerns about Tehran's missile capabilities.

Iranian state media published pictures of the missile named Fattah at a ceremony attended by President Ebrahim Rahisi and top commanders of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards.

Hypersonic missiles can fly at least five times faster than the speed of sound and on a complex trajectory, which makes them difficult to intercept.

Reuters

