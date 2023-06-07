World

Pope Francis to have abdominal surgery a day after returning from hospital check-up

07 June 2023 - 11:29 By Reuters
Pope Francis after the weekly general audience on the day he is due to undergo abdominal surgery in St Peter's Square at the Vatican on June 7 2023.
Pope Francis after the weekly general audience on the day he is due to undergo abdominal surgery in St Peter's Square at the Vatican on June 7 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis, 86, will have surgery on his abdomen on Wednesday afternoon at Rome's Gemelli hospital, the Vatican said.

It said his medical team had decided in recent days surgery was required and he was expected to stay in hospital for “several days” to recover.

He will have the operation on his abdominal wall under a general anaesthetic, the Vatican said.

Francis was due to be taken to hospital after his weekly audience at the Vatican on Wednesday morning, where he made no mention of the planned operation. He had spent 40 minutes having a check-up at Gemelli hospital on Tuesday.

The pope, who marked the 10th anniversary of his pontificate in March, often uses a wheelchair or cane to walk because of persistent knee pain.

In July 2021 he had part of his colon removed in an operation aimed at addressing a painful bowel condition called diverticulitis. He said earlier this year the condition had returned.

The pope last year said he didn't want to have an operation on his knee because the general anaesthesia for his colon surgery had brought disagreeable side effects.

READ MORE:

Papal envoy heads to Ukraine to 'listen carefully' to possible peace plans

Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, tasked by Pope Francis to carry out a peace mission to try to help end the war in Ukraine, headed to Kyiv on Monday ...
News
1 day ago

Ukraine peace plan is only way to end Russia's war, says Zelensky aide

Kyiv's peace plan is the only way to end Russia's war in Ukraine and the time for mediation efforts has passed, a top aide to President Volodymyr ...
News
1 week ago

Victims cycle for 900km to Rome to press pope on church abuse

A group of German victims of abuse on Wednesday called on Pope Francis to step up efforts against "sexual and spiritual abuse" by clergy, after ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson dies South Africa
  2. Investigator in Thabo Bester case dies after suspected suicide South Africa
  3. Zimbabwe bans imports of J&J baby powder with immediate effect Africa
  4. Eskom executive linked to sabotage at power stations South Africa
  5. ‘Tell your husband I was the first to kiss you after your braces were removed’: ... News

Latest Videos

IN FULL: Redi Tlhabi's touching speech to Eusebius McKaiser at his memorial
'Go well my gossiper-in-chief': Redi Tlhabi at Eusebius McKaiser's memorial