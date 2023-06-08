World

Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii, lava confined to crater

08 June 2023 - 11:22 By Katharine Jackson and Rami Ayyub
A lava lake forms at Halemaʻumaʻu as seen from the west rim of the Kilauea caldera during the volcano's eruption in Hawaii, US June 7, 2023 in a still image from webcam video.
Image: USGS/Handout via REUTERS

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted early on Wednesday morning and lava flows are currently confined to the surrounding crater floor, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Wednesday.

Kilauea last erupted in January, with activity stretching into March, the USGS says. The organisation's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) detected a glow in Kilauea summit webcam images on Wednesday at 4:44am (14:44 GMT), indicating a new eruption.

“The opening phases of eruptions are dynamic,” the USGS said in an advisory. “The activity is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu (crater) and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses.”

The USGS said it is elevating Kilauea's aviation colour code from orange to red as it evaluates the eruption.

Located in a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes. In 2019, a string of earthquakes and major eruption at Kilauea led to the destructions of hundreds of homes and businesses.

Reuters

