Flight training for Chinese military pilots targeted in latest US export crackdown

The Biden administration on Monday added 43 entities to an export control list, including Frontier Services Group, a security and aviation company previously run by Erik Prince, for training Chinese military pilots and other activities that threaten US national security.
The Test Flying Academy of South Africa, a flight school under scrutiny by authorities in Britain for recruiting British ex-military pilots to train Chinese military flyers, was also added to the US commerce department's Entity List.
Companies on the list are restricted from receiving US exports for activities deemed contrary to US interests.
The new listings include Frontier Services Group sites in China, Kenya, Laos and the United Arab Emirates; TFASA units in South Africa, China, the United Arab Emirates and the UK; and aerospace and defence conglomerate Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) entities in China and South Africa.
The companies could not immediately be reached for comment.
In addition to recruiting Western pilots to train People's Liberation Army pilots on Western aircraft manoeuvres, companies were added to the list for acquiring US-origin items in support of China's military modernisation, including hypersonic weapons development and hypersonic flight modelling, the commerce department said.
“It is imperative we prevent China from acquiring US technologies and know-how to enable their military modernisation programmes,” Matthew Axelrod, a commerce official, said.
Thirty-one Chinese entities were added to the list.
Shanghai Supercomputing Technology was added for offering cloud-based supercomputing capabilities to support hypersonics research.
Nine Chinese and Pakistani companies were added for contributing to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme and other weapons contributions.
And two companies were added for enabling China to carry out human rights abuses, including as part of its repression of the Ugyhur Muslims and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang, western China.
Ryan Wende Science and Technology in Beijing procures and distributes mobile phone inspection software, fingerprint analysis technology, biostatistics software and DNA testing items to public security bureaus throughout China, the commerce department said.
Xinjiang Kehua Hechang Biological Science and Technology acquires and distributes biotech items to the Xingjiang Production and Construction Corps, which is on the entity list, and public service bureaus in Xinjiang.
UN experts and rights groups estimate over a million people, mainly Uighurs and Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps in China's western region of Xinjiang in recent years, with many saying they were subject to ideological training and abuse.
China has denied all accusations of abuse. The US also removed Fiber Optic Solutions in Latvia from the Entity List on Monday. Fiber Optic Solutions, which produces fibre optic gyroscopes and other equipment, was added in December for its contributions to the Russian military and/or defence industrial base.
Erik Prince, a private security executive, was the founder of the security firm Blackwater. According to his LinkedIn profile, Prince was vice-chair of Frontier Services Group from 2014 to 2021.
Reuters
Flight training for Chinese military pilots targeted in latest US export crackdown
Image: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images
The Biden administration on Monday added 43 entities to an export control list, including Frontier Services Group, a security and aviation company previously run by Erik Prince, for training Chinese military pilots and other activities that threaten US national security.
The Test Flying Academy of South Africa, a flight school under scrutiny by authorities in Britain for recruiting British ex-military pilots to train Chinese military flyers, was also added to the US commerce department's Entity List.
Companies on the list are restricted from receiving US exports for activities deemed contrary to US interests.
The new listings include Frontier Services Group sites in China, Kenya, Laos and the United Arab Emirates; TFASA units in South Africa, China, the United Arab Emirates and the UK; and aerospace and defence conglomerate Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) entities in China and South Africa.
The companies could not immediately be reached for comment.
In addition to recruiting Western pilots to train People's Liberation Army pilots on Western aircraft manoeuvres, companies were added to the list for acquiring US-origin items in support of China's military modernisation, including hypersonic weapons development and hypersonic flight modelling, the commerce department said.
“It is imperative we prevent China from acquiring US technologies and know-how to enable their military modernisation programmes,” Matthew Axelrod, a commerce official, said.
Thirty-one Chinese entities were added to the list.
Shanghai Supercomputing Technology was added for offering cloud-based supercomputing capabilities to support hypersonics research.
Nine Chinese and Pakistani companies were added for contributing to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme and other weapons contributions.
And two companies were added for enabling China to carry out human rights abuses, including as part of its repression of the Ugyhur Muslims and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang, western China.
Ryan Wende Science and Technology in Beijing procures and distributes mobile phone inspection software, fingerprint analysis technology, biostatistics software and DNA testing items to public security bureaus throughout China, the commerce department said.
Xinjiang Kehua Hechang Biological Science and Technology acquires and distributes biotech items to the Xingjiang Production and Construction Corps, which is on the entity list, and public service bureaus in Xinjiang.
UN experts and rights groups estimate over a million people, mainly Uighurs and Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps in China's western region of Xinjiang in recent years, with many saying they were subject to ideological training and abuse.
China has denied all accusations of abuse. The US also removed Fiber Optic Solutions in Latvia from the Entity List on Monday. Fiber Optic Solutions, which produces fibre optic gyroscopes and other equipment, was added in December for its contributions to the Russian military and/or defence industrial base.
Erik Prince, a private security executive, was the founder of the security firm Blackwater. According to his LinkedIn profile, Prince was vice-chair of Frontier Services Group from 2014 to 2021.
Reuters
READ MORE
Iran says there are no negotiations with US over nuclear deal
Russia arrests US citizen on drug dealing charges
Sunak leaves US with some deals, but not the big trade prize
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos