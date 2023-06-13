World

Gaza graffiti artists bedeck houses destroyed by Israel in war

13 June 2023 - 09:52 By Nidal Al Mughrabi
Artists drew graffiti on houses destroyed by Israel, in recent Israeli-Gaza fighting, in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip June 8, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Graffiti artists in Gaza have painted murals on the remains of houses destroyed in an Israeli missile strike during cross-border fighting in May.

On one wall the artists depicted a woman holding her son. On another a boy is painted with tears in his eyes. A third shows a girl, seen through a mirror, combing her hair.

A Palestinian girl walks past a graffiti drawn by Palestinian artists on a house destroyed by Israel, in recent Israeli-Gaza fighting, in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip June 8, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A touching painting of a mother embracing her child.
Image: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Piles of rubble still encircle the houses in the town of Deir al-Balah. Parts of exploded Israeli missiles were placed on tables for display.

“Out of suffering, pain, and siege, we derive hope, art, and victory,” said artist Hussein Abu Sadeq. “We drew on the rubble so we can get the message through using a brush and colour.”

Palestinians stand inside a house damaged in an Israeli strike in the recent Gaza-Israel fighting, in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip June 8, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian girl sits on the remains of a destroyed house, next to a graffiti of a missile drawn by Hussein Abu Sadeq.
Image: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Gaza, home to 2.3 million people and ruled by the Islamist group Hamas, is blockaded by Israel and Egypt.

In May, Israel launched a campaign against commanders of the Islamic Jihad militant group who it said had planned attacks in Israel. In response, the Iranian-backed group fired more than 1,000 rockets, sending Israelis fleeing into bomb shelters.

Palestinian boys walk on the remains of a destroyed house next to graffiti, as artists draw graffiti on houses destroyed by Israel in recent Israeli-Gaza fighting, in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip June 8, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israel killed six senior Islamic Jihad commanders and said it destroyed a number of military installations. Fifteen Palestinian civilians, including women and children, were also killed, according to Palestinian health officials.

In Israel, two people — an Israeli woman and a Palestinian labourer — were killed by Palestinian rocket fire in Israel.

“We collected those remains (of missiles) after the bombardment,” said Mohammad Thuraya, an organiser of an exhibition of the art work on Sunday. “One missile destroyed a neighbourhood and destroyed the lives of ten families who used to live here.”

Palestinian children walk near a graffiti.
Image: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Cats sit on a window sill of a house damaged in an Israeli strike.
Image: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
