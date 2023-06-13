World

Ten people shot in Denver after city's NBA team wins championship

13 June 2023 - 14:33 By Brendan O'Brien
Fans celebrate after Denver Nuggets won the NBA title, during the watch party at McGregor Square in Downtown Denver, Colorado, US on June 12, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.
Fans celebrate after Denver Nuggets won the NBA title, during the watch party at McGregor Square in Downtown Denver, Colorado, US on June 12, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.
Image: Zain Dada/via REUTERS

Ten people were wounded in a shooting in downtown Denver, Colorado, early on Tuesday after basketball fans poured onto city streets to celebrate the Denver Nuggets winning their first NBA championship, police said.

A suspect, who was among the wounded, was taken into custody after the shooting in the 2000 block of Market Street. The shooting left three people in critical condition, the Denver police department said in a series of tweets.

The other victims, including the suspect, are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting stemmed from an altercation involving several individuals, they said, adding: “This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages.”

The shooting occurred about 1.6km northeast of the arena where the Nuggets defeated Miami Heat to win the National Basketball Association championship, the first in the franchise's 47-year history.

The incident unfolded where a large crowd had earlier gathered to celebrate the team's victory. The crowd had dwindled before the gunfire erupted, the Washington Post reported, citing a police spokesperson.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Fifteen patrons wounded in Soshanguve tavern shooting

The police in Tshwane have launched a manhunt for a suspect who shot and injured 15 patrons at a tavern in Soshanguve on Sunday night.
News
1 day ago

Swedish police union calls for crisis commission to stop gang shootings

According to the police, there were 144 shooting incidents in Sweden in the first five months this year, on average about one a day
World
18 hours ago

Alleged underworld boss Jerome Booysen’s son wounded in shooting

Alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen’s son was wounded in a shooting on Friday afternoon.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean national arrested in connection with Thabo Bester case South Africa
  2. The tycoon, his ‘girlfriend’ and the R40m jewel heist News
  3. WATCH | 'The earth is shaking your relationship'- SA reacts to Gauteng quake South Africa
  4. Mystery surrounds suicide of top cop in Thabo Bester case News
  5. Durban residents, minibus taxi drivers at war over parking News

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video