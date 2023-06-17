Spanish charity Open Arms said it rescued 117 migrants on Saturday crowded onto a precarious wooden boat from Libya in the latest such perilous crossing over the Mediterranean Sea.
Last week's shipwreck off Greece, killing at least 78 among hundreds packed onto a fishing boat, has shone a light once again on the deaths of thousands of migrants each year fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East.
Open Arms said among those it picked up were 25 women and a three-year-old boy. Most of those it rescued were from Eritrea, Sudan and Libya.
The rescue operation took place in international waters 30km off the coast of Libya after the boat left the port of Sabratha under darkness, according to the charity.
All the passengers were receiving a medical assessment on board the Open Arms vessel, the charity said, without giving more details on where they would be taken.
Spanish charity rescues 117 migrants sailing from Libya
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet.
Spanish charity Open Arms said it rescued 117 migrants on Saturday crowded onto a precarious wooden boat from Libya in the latest such perilous crossing over the Mediterranean Sea.
Last week's shipwreck off Greece, killing at least 78 among hundreds packed onto a fishing boat, has shone a light once again on the deaths of thousands of migrants each year fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East.
Open Arms said among those it picked up were 25 women and a three-year-old boy. Most of those it rescued were from Eritrea, Sudan and Libya.
The rescue operation took place in international waters 30km off the coast of Libya after the boat left the port of Sabratha under darkness, according to the charity.
All the passengers were receiving a medical assessment on board the Open Arms vessel, the charity said, without giving more details on where they would be taken.
READ MORE:
At least 79 drown, hundreds missing in migrant shipwreck off Greece
Spain probing African migrant voyage after reported Moroccan gunfire
Migrant crossings drop at US-Mexico border after Title 42 expiry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos