World

India's Modi seeks AU's full membership in G20

18 June 2023 - 13:30 By Rupam Jain
India began its year-long presidency of the G20 in December last year and will host the summit later this year.
India began its year-long presidency of the G20 in December last year and will host the summit later this year.
Image: REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to the leaders of the G20 nations proposing the AU be given full, permanent membership of the diplomatic group at its upcoming summit in India, an official source said.

Modi's proposal to grant the AU full membership in the G20 demonstrates India's commitment to strengthening Africa's representation and partnership in shaping global affairs, the source said.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. The members represent around 85% of global GDP, over 75% of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. The grouping comprises 19 countries and the EU. The G20 this year also invited nine non-member “guest” countries, including Bangladesh, Singapore, Spain and Nigeria, besides international organisations such as the UN, World Health Organisation, the World Bank and the IMF.

“This will be a right step towards a just, fair, more inclusive and representative global architecture and governance,” the source said of the AU proposal. "(The) prime minister is a strong believer in having a greater Voice of the Global South countries on international platforms, particularly of African countries.”

The AU is a continental body consisting of 55 member states.

India began its year-long presidency of the G20 in December last year and will host the summit later this year.

Reuters

READ MORE

Brics punts global institution reform as Putin visit, ICC arrest storm looms

Foreign affairs minister of the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) nations told reporters on Thursday afternoon that their ...
News
2 weeks ago

African economies debt outlook remains ‘cloudy’ — World Bank economist

The outlook for Africa's debt sustainability remains "cloudy" as low growth and high inflation challenge the stability of many economies across the ...
News
2 weeks ago

France lobbies G7 over Africa debt, climate impact ahead of financing summit

The Group of Seven wealthy nations need to take more responsibility in boosting crisis financing for vulnerable countries across the world and work ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dam sluice gate fully opened for first time in 30 years as cold fronts barrel ... South Africa
  2. MAP | The Joburg areas that will be affected by 58-hour water shutdown next week South Africa
  3. Cape Town beach battered by storms gets 'coastal defence' treatment South Africa
  4. 'This war must end': Ramaphosa delivers 'clear message' to Putin in Kremlin ... Politics
  5. Second cold front unleashes trail of destruction in Western Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town hit with heavy and persistent rain; roads and suburbs flooded
The last known interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss killed in Cape Town