Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to the leaders of the G20 nations proposing the AU be given full, permanent membership of the diplomatic group at its upcoming summit in India, an official source said.
Modi's proposal to grant the AU full membership in the G20 demonstrates India's commitment to strengthening Africa's representation and partnership in shaping global affairs, the source said.
The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. The members represent around 85% of global GDP, over 75% of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. The grouping comprises 19 countries and the EU. The G20 this year also invited nine non-member “guest” countries, including Bangladesh, Singapore, Spain and Nigeria, besides international organisations such as the UN, World Health Organisation, the World Bank and the IMF.
“This will be a right step towards a just, fair, more inclusive and representative global architecture and governance,” the source said of the AU proposal. "(The) prime minister is a strong believer in having a greater Voice of the Global South countries on international platforms, particularly of African countries.”
The AU is a continental body consisting of 55 member states.
India began its year-long presidency of the G20 in December last year and will host the summit later this year.
Reuters
India's Modi seeks AU's full membership in G20
Image: REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to the leaders of the G20 nations proposing the AU be given full, permanent membership of the diplomatic group at its upcoming summit in India, an official source said.
Modi's proposal to grant the AU full membership in the G20 demonstrates India's commitment to strengthening Africa's representation and partnership in shaping global affairs, the source said.
The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. The members represent around 85% of global GDP, over 75% of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. The grouping comprises 19 countries and the EU. The G20 this year also invited nine non-member “guest” countries, including Bangladesh, Singapore, Spain and Nigeria, besides international organisations such as the UN, World Health Organisation, the World Bank and the IMF.
“This will be a right step towards a just, fair, more inclusive and representative global architecture and governance,” the source said of the AU proposal. "(The) prime minister is a strong believer in having a greater Voice of the Global South countries on international platforms, particularly of African countries.”
The AU is a continental body consisting of 55 member states.
India began its year-long presidency of the G20 in December last year and will host the summit later this year.
Reuters
READ MORE
Brics punts global institution reform as Putin visit, ICC arrest storm looms
African economies debt outlook remains ‘cloudy’ — World Bank economist
France lobbies G7 over Africa debt, climate impact ahead of financing summit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos