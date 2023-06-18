World

Philippine coast guard rescues 120 people as ferry catches fire

18 June 2023 - 11:00 By Enrico Dela Cruz

All 120 people on-board a ferry that caught fire at sea in central Philippines on Sunday have been rescued, the coast guard said.

The M/V Esperanza Star, which was carrying 65 passengers and 55 officers and crew members, caught fire while sailing from Siquijor island in the south to nearby Bohol island, the coast guard said.

Coast guard firefighters on-board another vessel used a water canon and declared the fire out by about 0200 GMT, a spokesperson said. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Two coast guard vessels involved in firefighting and rescue operations were still in waters in the vicinity of the fire. The whereabouts and conditions of the rescued passengers and crew members were not disclosed.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, has a poor record for maritime safety, with vessels often overcrowded and many ageing ships in use.

In March, a ferry carrying about 250 people also caught fire in southern Philippines, leading to the deaths more than two dozen people including a six-month old baby.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dam sluice gate fully opened for first time in 30 years as cold fronts barrel ... South Africa
  2. MAP | The Joburg areas that will be affected by 58-hour water shutdown next week South Africa
  3. Cape Town beach battered by storms gets 'coastal defence' treatment South Africa
  4. 'This war must end': Ramaphosa delivers 'clear message' to Putin in Kremlin ... Politics
  5. Second cold front unleashes trail of destruction in Western Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town hit with heavy and persistent rain; roads and suburbs flooded
The last known interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss killed in Cape Town