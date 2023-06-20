World

Australia's unemployment rate needs to rise to curb inflation — top central banker

20 June 2023 - 09:30 By Stella Qiu
Australia's unemployment rate needs to rise to help contain inflation and avoid higher interest rates and a deep recession, a top central banker warned on Tuesday. Stock image.
Australia's unemployment rate needs to rise to help contain inflation and avoid higher interest rates and a deep recession, a top central banker warned on Tuesday. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

Australia's unemployment rate needs to rise to help contain inflation and avoid higher interest rates and a deep recession, a top central banker warned on Tuesday, after data showed little loosening in a still drum-tight labour market.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) deputy governor Michele Bullock said the jobless rate would need to rise to about 4.5% from the current rate of 3.6% to bring the economy back into balance, a rate still well below pre-pandemic levels.

“Our goal is to return the labour market back to a level more consistent with full employment ... We think this can be achieved if employment and the economy more generally grow at a below trend pace for a while,” said Bullock at the Ai Group in Newcastle.

Bullock, when asked about further rate rises, said the Reserve Bank was not being “bloody minded” in tightening policy and it was not on a preset path, but remained on data-watch mode.

The RBA has already raised interest rates by 400 basis points to an 11-year high of 4.1%, including a surprise hike earlier this month out of fear that inflation was becoming entrenched.

Reuters

Bullock warned if inflation were to become entrenched in people's expectations, that would mean higher rates.

“A deep and long-lasting recession would be likely, which would mean a substantial rise in the unemployment rate.”

The RBA has projected inflation — which was running at about 7% — would return to the top of the bank's target range of 2-3% by mid-2025, but warned risks are on the upside amid concerns about low productivity, fast rising labour costs, and stickiness in services inflation.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Australian war hero found complicit in Afghan murders says devastated by ruling, but will not apologise

Australia's most decorated war veteran, found by a civil court to have played a part in the murder of four Afghans while serving in Afghanistan, said ...
News
5 days ago

Bus accident kills 10 wedding guests in Australia

At least 10 people died and 25 were injured after a chartered bus carrying wedding guests rolled off a ramp at a roundabout in Australia's New South ...
News
1 week ago

Australia to ban swastika, SS sign citing rise of far-right

Australia said on Thursday it would introduce laws to t parliament next week banning public displays and sales of Nazi hate symbols, citing a rise in ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dam sluice gate fully opened for first time in 30 years as cold fronts barrel ... South Africa
  2. 'This war must end': Ramaphosa delivers 'clear message' to Putin in Kremlin ... Politics
  3. IN PICS | Here come the bride and groom — thanks to public's generosity News
  4. 'Other girls may be at risk': Woman exposes teacher for allegedly having sex ... News
  5. MAP | The Joburg areas that will be affected by 58-hour water shutdown next week South Africa

Latest Videos

'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict
SA president Cyril Ramaphosa meets Russian leader Vladimir Putin