World

Modi says criticism of India's stance on Russia not widespread in US

20 June 2023 - 10:00 By Lavanya Ahire and Abinaya Vijayaraghavan
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India's stance on Russia in the Ukraine conflict has not faced widespread criticism in the US. File photo.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India's stance on Russia in the Ukraine conflict has not faced widespread criticism in the US. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India's stance on Russia in the Ukraine conflict has not faced widespread criticism in the US.

Asked in an interview with the Wall Street Journal about critical comments in the US for not taking a more forceful stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Modi said: “I don't think this type of perception is widespread in the US.

“I think India’s position is well known and well understood in the entire world. The world has full confidence that India’s topmost priority is peace.”

Modi left on Tuesday on a state visit to the US billed as a turning point for bilateral relations, with deeper co-operation in defence and high technology in focus.

New Delhi has refused to condemn its old ally Russia for the war in Ukraine and has increased its trade with Moscow to record levels, driven largely by imports of Russian oil.

President Joe Biden has been eager to strengthen relations with India as part of his bid to win what he has framed as a contest between free and autocratic societies, especially China.

Modi called for changes to global institutions like the UN to adapt them for an increasingly “multipolar world order”, and make them more representative of the world's less-affluent countries, the report said. India would like to be a permanent member of the Security Council, he said.

“The world should be asked if it wants India to be there,” he said.

Modi also said India's ties with China could only progress if there was peace on the border between the two Asian giants.

India and China have fortified positions and deployed large numbers of troops and equipment in the western Himalayas in the last three years, after a clash in which 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fighting.

“For normal bilateral ties with China, peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential,” Modi told the paper.

“We have a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Positive reception means peace proposal will be considered, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says one of the key achievements of the African peace mission was the positive reception received from Russia and Ukraine.
Politics
23 hours ago

India's Modi seeks AU's full membership in G20

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to the leaders of the G20 nations proposing the AU be given full, permanent membership of the ...
News
1 day ago

Heavy rains lash east Nepal; one dead, 25 missing

One person was killed and at least 25 others were missing in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains that battered east Nepal, officials ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dam sluice gate fully opened for first time in 30 years as cold fronts barrel ... South Africa
  2. 'This war must end': Ramaphosa delivers 'clear message' to Putin in Kremlin ... Politics
  3. IN PICS | Here come the bride and groom — thanks to public's generosity News
  4. 'Other girls may be at risk': Woman exposes teacher for allegedly having sex ... News
  5. MAP | The Joburg areas that will be affected by 58-hour water shutdown next week South Africa

Latest Videos

'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict
SA president Cyril Ramaphosa meets Russian leader Vladimir Putin