WATCH LIVE | Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish perform at 'Global Citizen Power our Planet' concert in Paris

The “Global Citizen Power our Planet” environmental advocacy concert is taking place in Paris on Thursday at 8pm.

Power Our Planet: Live in Paris is happening on the Champ de Mars and features performances from Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Jon Batiste and special guests Ayra Starr, FINNEAS, Joé Dwèt Filé and Mosimann. Under the patronage of French President Emmanuel Macron, the concert is a rallying cry to global leaders attending the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact to take action to tackle the global climate and debt crises.

A key moment in the campaign, co-chaired by Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, is a call for a seismic shift in the way the world’s financial systems work to give the world’s poor and developing nations access to the financing they urgently need to quicken their transition to clean energy, strengthen their resilience against natural disasters and address their most urgent needs.

Global Citizen is a social action platform that aims to solve the world’s biggest challenges. On it, one can learn about issues, take action on what matters most and join a community committed to social change. Global Citizen says it can end extreme poverty through the collective actions of Global Citizens across the world.

