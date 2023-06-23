World

Guest leaves without paying after 603-night stay at Indian five-star hotel

23 June 2023 - 09:15 By Alex Millson

A guest who checked into a five-star Delhi hotel for a single night stayed for almost two years before checking out without paying his huge bill, the Indian Express newspaper reported...

