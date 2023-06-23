World

LISTEN | Titan submersible inventor 'broke rules'

23 June 2023 - 14:36
Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate exhibitions, poses at Times Square in New York, US April 12, 2017. File photo
Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate exhibitions, poses at Times Square in New York, US April 12, 2017. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush said he broke rules when he created the Titan, saying, “You're remembered for the rules you break”.

Listen to him and those close to the story:

Rescuers spent days searching for the vessel, which was carrying five people including Stockton to the Titanic wreck at the bottom of the ocean. It took off with 96 hours' oxygen in a 4km dive to the century-old wreck.

British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding, who was also on board and recently went to space, was excited about the adventure.

On Thursday, OceanGate told US television channel CNN that those on board had died. 

