World

Chinese air force approached close to island's coast, says Taiwan

24 June 2023 - 11:54 By Reuters
Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen.
Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen.
Image: Ann Wang/Reuters

Eight Chinese war planes crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line and approached close to the island's contiguous zone that is 44km off its coast on Saturday, the Taiwanese defence ministry said, in a further rise in tensions.

China's air force over the past three years has routinely flown into the air space around Taiwan. Since August it has regularly sent jets across the strait's median line, which had previously served as an unofficial barrier.

Beijing claims democratically governed Taiwan as China's territory. Taiwan's government rejects the claims and says only the island's people can decide their future.

In March, Taiwan defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng warned that the island had to be on alert this year for a “sudden entry” by the Chinese military into areas close to its territory.

Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement that starting around 8am (0000 GMT) on Saturday, it had detected 19 Chinese warplanes, including J-10 and J-16 fighters. Eight of those crossed the median line and “got close” to the 24 nautical mile mark, it said.

At the same time, the ministry said five Chinese warships carried out what it termed “joint combat readiness patrols”.

Taiwan sent up its own aircraft and dispatched ships in response and activated land-based missile systems, the ministry said, using standard wording for how its forces react to Chinese incursions.

China's defence ministry did not answer calls seeking comment.

On Saturday, the Chinese military's eastern theatre command, which covers Taiwan, published pictures on its WeChat account of J-16 fighters taking off on a training mission “far out at sea” that happened “recently”.

The command said the aircraft carried out “tactical long-range flight training” involving in-flight refuelling that covered “thousands of kilometres”. It did not give details.

During China's last large-scale war games near Taiwan, in April, videos of the exercise released by the eastern theatre command showed its vessels and planes coming within 24 nautical miles of Taiwan on all sides of the island.

The Taiwan Strait, which separates the island from its giant neighbour China, is a also a frequent site of US military activities, especially US warships which transit the sensitive waterway about once a month.

The US Navy this month released a video of what it called an “unsafe interaction” in the strait, in which a Chinese warship crossed in front of a US destroyer.

READ MORE:

China, Singapore plan military drills as Beijing forges defence ties

China and Singapore will hold a joint military exercise as soon as this week, their first combined drills since 2021, as Beijing deepens its defence ...
News
2 months ago

Taiwan determined to safeguard freedom, democracy, President Tsai says

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday that her recent overseas trip, which included the US, showed the world Taiwan's determination to ...
News
2 months ago

Chinese, Taiwanese ships in Taiwan Strait stand-off, source says

Nearly 20 military ships, about 10 Chinese and 10 Taiwanese, are involved in a stand-off near the Taiwan Strait's median line, a source familiar with ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DUT students protest against new NSFAS payment method South Africa
  2. 'Fight, my child – this final whistle has not blown yet': Derick Hougaard's ... South Africa
  3. IN PICS | Who died on tourist submersible to Titanic wreckage? World
  4. Missing Titanic sub hours from running out of oxygen World
  5. What was the ‘catastrophic implosion’ of the Titan submersible? An expert ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SA artist Zanele Muholi commemorates Enyobeni tavern deaths one year on in ...
US Coast Guard says missing submersible imploded