Meta and the EU have agreed on a stress test in July on the latter's online content rules, after EU industry chief Thierry Breton's demand that the social media platform act immediately over Meta's content targeting children.
"Productive discussion with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Menlo Park on EU digital rules: DSA, DMA & AI Act," Breton said in a tweet, adding that 1,000 Meta employees are working on the Digital Services Act (DSA).
In June, Breton said Meta would have to demonstrate the measures it plans to take to comply with EU online content rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) after August 25 or face heavy sanctions.
The DSA bans certain types of targeted advertisements on online platforms such as those meant for children or when they use special categories of personal data, such as ethnicity, political views and sexual orientation.
Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Comply or else: EU, Meta agree to July stress test on EU online content rules
Image: 123RF/©rafapress
