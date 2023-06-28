The US transportation department on Monday said it has cleared another hurdle for New York City's planned congestion mitigation pricing.
The Federal Highway Administration released a Finding of No Significant Impact for the plan proposal, saying a more comprehensive environmental analysis was unnecessary.
The decision allows the plan sponsors to advance their application to the US agency's Value Pricing Pilot Programme that "provides transportation agencies with options to manage congestion through tolling and other pricing mechanisms".
New York has said that once in place drivers could face a traffic congestion charge of up to $23 (R427) a day.
Reuters
WATCH | ‘eTolls’ hit New York: City wants to charge drivers up to R427 a day to combat traffic congestion
Image: REUTERS/Mike Segar
