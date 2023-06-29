World

Child and mother found after falling overboard from Baltic ferry -media

29 June 2023 - 18:50 By Reuters
The ferry, Stena Spirit, was in the Baltic Sea midway through its journey to Gdynia in Poland from Karlskrona in Sweden when the incident occurred.
The ferry, Stena Spirit, was in the Baltic Sea midway through its journey to Gdynia in Poland from Karlskrona in Sweden when the incident occurred.
A mother and her 7-year-old child have been rescued after falling overboard on Thursday from a ferry travelling from Sweden to Poland, Swedish media reported.

The two were being winched to a helicopter and taken to a hospital, Stefan Land from the Swedish Maritime Administration told TT news agency, without specifying their condition.

The 7-year-old fell in and the mother jumped in after, the rescue services told TT.

A large rescue effort was initiated, with several helicopters and NATO ships in the area helping out, TT reported.

