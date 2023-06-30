World

France's Macron to hold new crisis meeting after third night of riots

30 June 2023 - 10:00 By Dominique Vidalon
View of a Nike store vandalised during a night of clashes between protesters and police following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, at the Westfield Forum des Halles shopping centre in Paris, France, June 30, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Lucien Libert

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a new government emergency meeting later on Friday after riots erupted for the third night in a row across the country in protest over the deadly shooting of a teen by police earlier in the week, reported BFM TV, citing the Elysee palace.

The meeting will take place at 1100 GMT, added BFM TV.

Some 421 people were arrested throughout France on Thursday evening, several French media said, citing Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who had deployed 40,000 police officers on Thursday night in a bid to quell the widespread unrest.

In Nanterre, the working-class town on the western outskirts of Paris where the 17-year-old — identified as Nahel M — was shot dead on Tuesday, protesters torched cars, barricaded streets and hurled projectiles at police following an earlier peaceful vigil held to pay tribute to the youth.

In central Paris, a Nike shoe store was broken into, and several people were arrested after store windows were smashed along the Rue de Rivoli shopping street, Paris police said.

Videos on social media showed numerous fires across the country, including at a bus depot in a suburb north of Paris and a tram in Lyon.

Reuters

