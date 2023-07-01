United CEO apologises for taking private jet while customers were stranded
01 July 2023 - 10:45 By Virginia Van Natta
United Airlines cancelled 751 flights on Wednesday, more than any other airline, and its hub airport in Denver was among the hardest hit...
United CEO apologises for taking private jet while customers were stranded
United Airlines cancelled 751 flights on Wednesday, more than any other airline, and its hub airport in Denver was among the hardest hit...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos