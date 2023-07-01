Tourists in the Central German state of Hesse will be able to walk on Germany's longest suspension bridge, which opens after six years of planning and construction.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | Germany's longest suspension bridge opens
Tourists in the Central German state of Hesse will be able to walk on Germany's longest suspension bridge, which opens after six years of planning and construction.
READ MORE:
WATCH | Czechs open world's longest suspension footbridge
5 things you should know about Africa's longest suspension bridge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos