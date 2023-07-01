World

WATCH | Germany's longest suspension bridge opens

01 July 2023 - 10:30 By Reuters

Tourists in the Central German state of Hesse will be able to walk on Germany's longest suspension bridge, which opens after six years of planning and construction.

WATCH | Czechs open world's longest suspension footbridge

Fear and adrenaline were some feelings for first tourists who stepped out onto the world's longest suspension footbridge, spanning a mountain valley ...
News
1 year ago

5 things you should know about Africa's longest suspension bridge

The Maputo-Catembe Bridge is open for traffic, but is it a good investment for cash-strapped Mozambique?
News
4 years ago
