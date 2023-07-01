World

WATCH | Spanish archeologists plan Phoenician shipwreck recovery

01 July 2023 - 09:52 By Reuters

A group of Spanish archeologists have made detailed diagrams of a 2,500-year-old Phoenician shipwreck to help work out how best to recover it from the sea before a storm destroys it forever.

