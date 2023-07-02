Cracking the cube in world record time

World

American Max Park holds six world records for Rubik's Cube puzzles.
While few people are able to speedily solve the baffling Rubic’s cube it took Max Park of the US just 3.13 seconds to clock a new world record for the feat — shaving almost a third off the best time on record. 

On June 11 Park sat down in front of a paper cup covering a previously unseen cube. He was given 10 seconds to inspect it and the large digital display clock started ticking. Intense concentration, a blur of finger motion and the contest ended quickly with Park slamming the perfectly solved cube down to riotous applause.

Independent publication The Outlier, which specialises in using data to create public service stories, has plotted Park’s victories in a graph that shows why he is the undisputed world champion of the rotating puzzle. 

Not only is he the fastest cuber in the world, he holds five other world records for the Rubik’s cube. He holds the speed records for the fastest 3X3, 4X4, 5X5, 6X6, 7X7 and the 3X3 one-handed cube records.

Park broke the previous 3.47 second time set by Yusheng Du of China in 2018.

It has been 49 years since Hungarian architecture professor Ernő Rubik invented the popular puzzle as a way to help teach three-dimensional design to his students. And it fast became one of the most enduring, beguiling, maddening and absorbing puzzles ever created. 

The first person to solve a Rubik’s Cube spent a month struggling to unscramble it. 

The number of Rubik’s cubes sold globally is estimated at about 350 million — with Park now officially the fastest master of the trend that has become known as ‘cubing’. 

Park was diagnosed with autism and at one time, according to his parents, couldn’t even open water bottles. And then he developed an interest in Rubic’s cubes. 

Coming next is the Phantom Cube — a next evolution of the Rubic’s cube where the colours show only with the heat of touch and must be solved before it fades back to black.

