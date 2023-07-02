World

Russia launches first overnight drone attack on Kyiv in 12 days - military

02 July 2023 - 10:15 By Reuters
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visits a military hospital, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 1, 2023.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visits a military hospital, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 1, 2023.
Image: Petro Zadorozhnyi/Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Russia launched an overnight drone attack on Kyiv after a 12-day break, a Ukrainian military official said on Sunday, with air defence systems preliminarily destroying all targets on their approach.

"Another enemy attack on Kyiv," Serhiy Popko, a colonel general who heads Kyiv's military administration, said in a post on the Telegram channel. "At this moment, there is no information about possible casualties or damage."

Reuters witnesses heard blasts resembling the sound of air defence systems hitting targets. There was no immediate information about the scale of the attack.

Kyiv, its region and a number of central and eastern Ukraine's regions were under air raid alerts for about an hour after 2 a.m. local time (2300 GMT).

