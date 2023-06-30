Fox News to pay $12m to settle ex-producer’s lawsuits
03 July 2023 - 11:30 By Greg Farrell
Fox News has agreed to pay $12m (R224.7m) to a former producer to settle lawsuits claiming she endured sexist behaviour while at the network and was coerced to give misleading answers in a deposition by Dominion Voting Systems...
