World

Los Angeles hotel workers strike over wages, housing

As industry prepares the annual July 4th holiday

03 July 2023 - 09:00 By Gabriella Borter
People protest in front of InterContinental Hotel as unionised hotel workers in Los Angeles and Orange County go on strike in Los Angeles, California, US, on July 2 2023.
People protest in front of InterContinental Hotel as unionised hotel workers in Los Angeles and Orange County go on strike in Los Angeles, California, US, on July 2 2023.
Image: REUTERS/David Swanson

Thousands of hotel workers in Los Angeles, California, went on strike on Sunday morning as they pushed for better wages and benefits, kicking off what was expected to be one of the largest US hotel strikes in recent history.

Unite Here Local 11, which represents thousands of cooks, room attendants, dishwashers, servers, bellmen and front desk agents at hotels in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, said in a statement that union workers were struggling to afford housing in the cities where they worked and had suffered job cuts during the Covid-19 pandemic while industry profits soared.

A union spokesperson said workers at hotels across the region including the InterContinental and Hotel Indigo had walked off the job on Sunday, during a busy weekend ahead of July 4 holiday.

IHG Hotels and Resorts, which operates the InterContinental and Hotel Indigo, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Contracts expired on June 30 at 62 Southern California hotels, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Westin Bonaventure, the biggest hotel in Los Angeles, came to an agreement with its workers just a day before the expiration, the union said.

The union is seeking a hospitality workforce housing fund and is asking for better wages, healthcare benefits, pension and safer workloads, the statement said.

Ninety-six percent of hotel workers had voted to authorise a strike on June 8.

The Los Angeles area has been the scene of other strikes or walkout threats in recent months.

In the entertainment sector, Hollywood writers walked off the job in early May as their union contract expired. Actors belonging to the SAG-AFTRA union temporarily averted a strike as the union and major studios agreed on Friday to continue negotiations through mid-July.

Reuters

READ MORE:

The US Supreme Court just gave Democrats a new 2024 rallying cry

Democrats plan to make a case to voters that by electing them to Congress and state offices they can dilute the power of the high court’s ...
World
16 hours ago

US lifts some restrictions on Ethiopia after human rights improvements

The US has lifted certain aid restrictions on Ethiopia in light of progress on human rights, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby ...
News
1 day ago

Biden tries to flip sceptical Americans on his economic plan

US President Joe Biden worked to lift Americans' dour mood about the economy with what his aides billed as a major speech on Wednesday, an effort to ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eskom manager fired up to produce more power News

Latest Videos

Small group of Banyana players warm up amid fees controversy
Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’