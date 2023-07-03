World

Putin's comment on funding Wagner shows link to Ukraine -prosecutor

03 July 2023 - 10:00 By Anthony Deutsch
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Image: Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent comments about payments to the Wagner group was “like direct evidence” that Wagner's mercenaries were an illegal arm of the Russian army in the war, Ukraine's top prosecutor told Reuters this week.

Putin said last week that Wagner and its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had received almost $2 billion from Russia in the past year.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin made the comments in The Hague where he was attending the opening of the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression on Monday.

Kostin said his office had identified Prigozhin as a suspect during investigations this year and that Wagner fighters were responsible for some of the most serious war crimes since the Feb. 24, 2022 invasion.

While Russia attempts to distinguish between Wagner forces and its military, Putin's comments last week about state budget spending on Wagner was “like direct evidence that they are not only de facto, but probably, illegally, also are part of the Russian army.” The use of mercenaries by states in armed conflict is banned under the Geneva Conventions.

Among more than 93,000 incidents of potential war crimes Kostin's office was investigating were many atrocities Wagner forces committed, Kostin said.

They are “among the most severe crimes against our civilians and our prisoners of war,” Kostin said.

The Wagner Group poses a threat not only to Ukraine, but to peace and security in many countries, including in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East, he said.

Kostin appealed to allies, including the US and Britain, to classify Wagner as a terrorist organisation so it can be prosecuted and its assets frozen.

“Prigozhin is already a suspect in criminal proceedings in Ukraine, but the main thing is to stop the activity of such groups,” he said.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

The West needs to win the Ukraine war, and soon

I was born in 1952, in the middle of the Korean War. Since that war ended, the world’s nuclear superpowers have fought with smaller nations or fought ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

How Russia erodes sovereignty with ‘strategic partnerships’

In his book 'Russia in Africa' Samuel Ramani delves into the superpower's  influence on the continent. In this edited extract, the writer gives his ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Wagner debacle in Russia raises red flags for African states and how they manage their security

African nations should take full responsibility for their security sector reform
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

PATRICK BULGER | Wieners and losers: Putin’s ex-cook lets slip the hot-dogs of war

Failed mutiny in Russia opens a pothole on the road to a ‘new world order’ and gives SA a chance to reassess whether we haven’t missed the bigger ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eskom manager fired up to produce more power News

Latest Videos

Small group of Banyana players warm up amid fees controversy
Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’