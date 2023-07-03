The Wagner Group's departure from Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine does not impact Russia's combat potential, TASS cited Col Gen Andrei Kartapolov, who chairs Russia's lower house of parliament's defence committee, as saying on Monday.
The influential lawmaker told the state-owned TASS agency that the Russian regular army has been able to repulse Ukraine's new offensive without Wagner fighters.
"No new wave of mobilisation will be required," Kartapolov said.
Reuters
Wagner's departure does not impact Moscow's combat potential: lawmaker
Image: REUTERS/Stringer
The Wagner Group's departure from Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine does not impact Russia's combat potential, TASS cited Col Gen Andrei Kartapolov, who chairs Russia's lower house of parliament's defence committee, as saying on Monday.
The influential lawmaker told the state-owned TASS agency that the Russian regular army has been able to repulse Ukraine's new offensive without Wagner fighters.
"No new wave of mobilisation will be required," Kartapolov said.
Reuters
READ MORE:
The West needs to win the Ukraine war, and soon
How Russia erodes sovereignty with ‘strategic partnerships’
Japan says Russian warships spotted near Taiwan, Okinawa islands
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos