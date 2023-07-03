World

Wagner's departure does not impact Moscow's combat potential: lawmaker

03 July 2023 - 09:15 By Lidia Kelly
Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24 2023. File photo.
Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24 2023. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

The Wagner Group's departure from Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine does not impact Russia's combat potential, TASS cited Col Gen Andrei Kartapolov, who chairs Russia's lower house of parliament's defence committee, as saying on Monday.

The influential lawmaker told the state-owned TASS agency that the Russian regular army has been able to repulse Ukraine's new offensive without Wagner fighters.

"No new wave of mobilisation will be required," Kartapolov said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

The West needs to win the Ukraine war, and soon

I was born in 1952, in the middle of the Korean War. Since that war ended, the world’s nuclear superpowers have fought with smaller nations or fought ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

How Russia erodes sovereignty with ‘strategic partnerships’

In his book 'Russia in Africa' Samuel Ramani delves into the superpower's  influence on the continent. In this edited extract, the writer gives his ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Japan says Russian warships spotted near Taiwan, Okinawa islands

Japan's defence ministry said late on Friday it had spotted two Russian Navy ships in the waters near Taiwan and Japan's Okinawa islands in the ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eskom manager fired up to produce more power News

Latest Videos

Small group of Banyana players warm up amid fees controversy
Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’