WATCH | Brave US police officer rescues woman trapped in burning car

05 July 2023 - 10:30 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

A sheriff’s deputy from Georgia in the US rescued a motorist who was trapped in a burning car on Tuesday, with the dramatic incident caught on the officer’s bodycam.

The officer can repeatedly be heard urging the woman - who was screaming in terror - to ensure she had taken her seatbelt off, before dragging her out the vehicle to safety.

