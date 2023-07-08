An apartment building collapsed in northeastern Brazil on Friday, leaving at least eight people dead and five missing, according to officials, as rescue workers scoured the rubble in a frantic search for survivors.
Two young children, an eight-year-old and a five-year-old, were listed among the victims.
But four others were pulled out alive, according to civil defence officials.
The residential structure is located in Brazil's northeastern Pernambuco state, in the Janga neighbourhood on the outskirts of Recife, the state's capital.
Drone footage captured by Reuters showed the four-story apartment building reduced to rubble, as firefighters and rescue workers rushed around the site.
At least eight dead after apartment building crumbles in Brazil
Image: Anderson Stevens/Reuters
An apartment building collapsed in northeastern Brazil on Friday, leaving at least eight people dead and five missing, according to officials, as rescue workers scoured the rubble in a frantic search for survivors.
Two young children, an eight-year-old and a five-year-old, were listed among the victims.
But four others were pulled out alive, according to civil defence officials.
The residential structure is located in Brazil's northeastern Pernambuco state, in the Janga neighbourhood on the outskirts of Recife, the state's capital.
Drone footage captured by Reuters showed the four-story apartment building reduced to rubble, as firefighters and rescue workers rushed around the site.
Officials said the building collapse took place on Friday morning, when many residents were likely still sleeping.
It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.
Recife, a coastal city with about 1.5-million residents, has been grappling with heavy rainfall in recent days.
The city and its surrounding metro area were put under a “state of attention” declaration earlier on Friday, meant to trigger swift action from emergency workers.
Pernambuco governor Raquel Lyra warned earlier in the day that more rain was expected, recommending locals make sure they can access safe structures.
READ MORE:
'Political jealousy' behind ANC snubbing EFF from Brics forum, says Malema
Greece migrant tragedy: Survivor accounts claim coastguard rope toppled boat
Safety regulators try to get to the bottom of Titan submersible tragedy
Death toll rises to four after devastating KZN rains
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos