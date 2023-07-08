Zelensky marks 500th day of war on Snake Island
08 July 2023 - 14:06
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky marked the 500th day of Russia’s invasion on Saturday with a visit to Snake Island in the Black Sea, a symbol of the nation’s resistance, and a memorial service in Istanbul with senior Turkish clergy...
