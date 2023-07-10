World

Announcement expected on German defence delivery to Ukraine: official

10 July 2023 - 10:45 By Reuters

A substantial announcement on a German delivery of military hardware to Ukraine is expected over the course of this week's Nato summit, a senior government official said in Berlin on Monday.

Germany is also working on bilateral security guarantees for Ukraine, the official said, adding that it was not the right time for an invitation for Kyiv to join the defence alliance.

Western leaders are meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania, from Tuesday for a two-day Nato summit.

