World

Six people, including five Mexicans, die in helicopter crash in Nepal

11 July 2023 - 10:05 By Gopal Sharma
Authorities have confirmed six people died in a helicopter crash in Nepal. Stock photo.
Image: jcpjr/123rf

Six people, including five Mexican nationals, died in a helicopter crash in Nepal on Tuesday, a government official said.

Rescuers have located five bodies and are looking for the sixth, Teknath Sitoula, a Kathmandu airport official, told Reuters.

This is a developing story

Reuters

