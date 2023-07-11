Six people, including five Mexican nationals, died in a helicopter crash in Nepal on Tuesday, a government official said.
Rescuers have located five bodies and are looking for the sixth, Teknath Sitoula, a Kathmandu airport official, told Reuters.
This is a developing story
Reuters
Six people, including five Mexicans, die in helicopter crash in Nepal
Image: jcpjr/123rf
Six people, including five Mexican nationals, died in a helicopter crash in Nepal on Tuesday, a government official said.
Rescuers have located five bodies and are looking for the sixth, Teknath Sitoula, a Kathmandu airport official, told Reuters.
This is a developing story
Reuters
READ MORE:
Types of vehicles most likely to be written off in South Africa
South Africans the world's worst drivers? — Here's where SA's ranked
High-speed chase after hijacked ambulance ends in crash
At least 40 killed in Nepal's worst air crash in nearly five years
It’s plane to see, Nepal is the world’s riskiest place for flying
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos